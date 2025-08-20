International Police Academy Appoints NDLEA DCG As Director Intl Counter Narcotics

The International Police Academy (IPA) has appointed Deputy Commander General (DCG) Joseph Ogirima Icha of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as Director of International Counter Narcotics Training.

According to the IPA Executive Board, the appointment of Icha on honorary basis is a recognition of his professional contributions to the fields of law enforcement, security, and academic advancement, as well as the shared global commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking through training, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.





The International Police Academy is a New York, US based globally respected institution with presence in the United States, Europe, and over 140 countries, dedicated to providing advanced education and research opportunities for law enforcement officers, military personnel, and civilians.





“DCG Joseph Ogirima Icha has been officially appointed as a Director of the Academy-Honorary Member of the International Police Academy (IPOA) and UNIPOL International Police University in recognition of their distinguished contributions to law enforcement, security, and academic advancement”, the certificate of appointment endorsed by IPA President, Shuaib Adam and Executive Director/CEO, Dr. Alexander Jan stated.





DCG Icha is the Director of Training and Manpower Development at the NDLEA’s National Headquarters in Abuja, where he has been instrumental to building the capacity of the Agency’s personnel through cutting-edge training programmes, international collaborations, and reforms aligned with global best practices.





In his congratulatory message to Icha, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) described the appointment as a clear testament to the professionalism, commitment and international relevance of NDLEA officers, especially at a time when Nigeria is well recognized internationally as a strategic partner in the global drug control architecture.





According to him, “this appointment is not just a personal achievement for Icha, but a collective pride for the Agency and indeed the country. It shows that the world is watching the reforms and progress being made in Nigeria’s drug law enforcement efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. It is also a challenge to all our officers and men to continue to give their best in the service of our fatherland, knowing that excellence does not go unnoticed.”





Marwa urged him to see the position as an opportunity to further project Nigeria’s commitment to global best practices in drug law enforcement and use the platform to promote capacity building for officers from other countries grappling with similar challenges.



