NCAA Suspends Two Value Jet Pilots’ Licences Over Airport Infractions ( Watch Video )

NCAA Suspends Two Value Jet Pilots' Licences Over Airport Infractions

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the licenses of two ValueJet pilots, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the Co-Pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba with immediate effect over alleged  safety breach.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Michael Achimugu, the NCAA Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Tuesday in Abuja.

”The NCAA has received reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.

”Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the Pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the Co-Pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba with immediate effect.

”This suspension will remain in place pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident,” the statement said.

According to the NCAA, the preliminary information indicates that the pilot in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

It added that the pilot’s reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

According to the NCAA, it views the incident with utmost seriousness as it reaffirms its commitment to safety to all stakeholders. An NCAA official said the pilots will get fair hearing in the course of the investigation.

