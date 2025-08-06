Kano Transport Commissioner Resigns After Drug Baron Bail Probe

‎Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi, has resigned from his position just hours after Governor Abba Yusuf received the report of the investigative committee probing his involvement in the controversial bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Danwawu.

Namadi announced his resignation in a statement signed by the ‎Director General, ‎Media and Publicity, ‎Kano Government House, ‎Sanusi DawakinTofa on Wednesday.

He explained that his decision to resign was made in the interest of the public and in the light of the sensitive nature of the matter.

‎“As a member of an administration that has consistently championed the fight against the sales and consumption of illicit drugs, it behoves me to take this step—painful as it may be.

‎”While I maintain my innocence, I cannot ignore the weight of public perception and the need to protect the values we have collectively built,” the statement partly read.

‎Namadi thanked the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, for the opportunity to serve the state, reaffirming his dedication to the principles of good governance and responsible leadership.

He stated, ‎“I must, as a good citizen, strive to protect, preserve, and uphold the trust and vision we have worked so hard to instil in our dear state.

“I remain loyal to the ideals that brought this administration into office.”

The statement further noted that the governor had accepted Namadi’s resignation.

“‎Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has graciously accepted the resignation and wished the former commissioner success in his future endeavours.

“He also reiterated his administration’s unwavering stance on justice, discipline, and the fight against drug-related crimes and social vices affecting the youth and the broader society.

“The governor further stressed the need for all political appointees to always reason with caution on sensitive matters and obtain permission from the higher authority anytime they are about to engage themselves on issues of public interest,” the statement concluded.

Recall that the Kano State Government had received the report of the fact-finding committee set up to investigate the alleged involvement of Namadi in securing the bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Danwawu.

The governor’s spokesperson, DawakinTofa had explained that while presenting the report to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, on Monday, the Chairman of the Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on Justice and Constitutional Matters, Aminu Hussain, said the panel conducted a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based inquiry into the matter

It was also reported on Tuesday that the governor had received the report of the committee set up to investigate the role played in the controversial bail of Danwawu.

The investigative committee concluded that the commissioner acted negligently and, therefore culpable when he volunteered to stand as surety for Danwawu without conducting proper due diligence.

‎