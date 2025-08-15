Man Rescued After Attempted Suicide At River Niger Bridge

Tension gripped the Bridge Head, Onitsha, when a 25-year-old man identified as Henry Okoroagwu; from Ndukwe Village in Amasiri, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State jumped into the River Niger in an attempt to take his own life, causing panic among pedestrians and passers-by.

Eyewitness and Unit Head Marine, NIWA, Engineer Omishola, said the incident occurred in broad daylight when the young man suddenly leapt from the bridge into the river, adding that his search and rescue team rushed to the scene immediately to recover him.

A boat operator at the scene, Mr. Peter Okenye, said he and others quickly moved in after observing the incident, adding that the victim had already begun sinking before he was rescued alive.

Speaking after the rescue, Henry, who revealed that he is the sixth child in his family, confessed that he acted out of frustration, and that jumping into the river was the only thing that came to his mind at the time.

He is currently in the custody of the NIWA Police Command.



