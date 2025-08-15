Customs Arrests Passenger with $49,000 Undeclared Cash at Lagos Airport

Officers and Men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Area Command, have arrested a passenger attempting to travel with $59,000 in undeclared cash and handed him over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Effiong Harrison, noted that the arrest was made on Monday evening, 11 August 2025, when the passenger, booked on an Emirates Airlines flight to Dubai, declared $10,000 at a Customs checkpoint. However, upon verification, officers discovered an additional $49,000 concealed in his possession.





The CAC explained that the act contravenes the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Section 50 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, which mandates travellers to declare cash or equivalent instruments exceeding $10,000 when entering or exiting the country.

“Despite our sustained public sensitisation and repeated travel announcements at the airport, some passengers still choose to flout the law. The CGC of Customs has instructed us to remain vigilant and ensure that money laundering activities are not prevalent in this airport. Our officers are trained, equipped, and on duty round the clock to enforce compliance”, Harrison stated.

The suspect, a Nigerian national, and the seized funds, travel documents, and other relevant evidence were handed over to the EFCC.

Representing the EFCC, Ahmed Gali, Acting Zonal Director of EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Command, commended the NCS for its vigilance and inter-agency cooperation.

“This partnership has continued to yield positive results for the nation., We will investigate this matter thoroughly, ensure justice is served, and use this case as a deterrent to others who might attempt similar offences”, Gali said.

Both agencies reiterated their commitment to sensitising the public on currency declaration laws and warned that any breach would attract the full weight of the law.