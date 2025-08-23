Man Kills, Dismembered Sister-in-law In Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old Sylvester Enemo in connection with the killing and dismembering of a 39-year-old sister-in-law, Mrs. Esther Enemo, in Ilorin.

According to information, late Esther resided in Temidire community, Ilorin, before the incident, which happened last Thursday in her residence.

According to police reports, officers responded to a distress call around 9:00 a.m. after a resident raised concerns about suspicious moves at the home of Mr. Ekene Enemo.

“Detectives who arrived at the scene found the mutilated body of Mrs. Esther Enemo in a bush behind her residence,” a source said.

Further search, however, revealed body parts hidden in a sack and dumped beneath a community bridge.

Police said a suspect, “Mr. Sylvester Enemo, aged 29, and the younger brother of the victim’s husband, was arrested after he was seen leaving the house shortly before the discovery. The husband, Mr. Ekene Enemo, has also been contacted for questioning.”

The remains of the deceased have been evacuated and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the case. He assured residents that the command will “leave no stone unturned” in ensuring that justice is served.





The police urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation that could heighten fear within the community. Authorities also appealed for cooperation, encouraging citizens to provide credible information that may assist with the ongoing investigation.





The command further reassured residents that security measures have been reinforced across the state to safeguard lives and property.





Police spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the command remains committed to protecting all residents and ensuring peace in Kwara communities.