Customs, CDCFIB Forge Stronger Front for National Security

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s enduring collaboration with agencies under the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Thursday, 21 August 2025, stressing that shared facilities and operational cooperation remain key pillars of partnership.





During a courtesy visit by the CDCFIB leadership to Customs Headquarters in Abuja, CGC Adeniyi highlighted ongoing collaborations, including the use of Customs facilities by Immigration and Correctional Services personnel.





“In Ibadan, we have a five-storey building where two floors are dedicated to Immigration and a Correctional Service detachment,” he said. “In Kano, our facilities support Immigration recruitment exercises, while in Bauchi, a wing is set aside for our colleagues. These prove that, despite structural changes, our bond remains strong. We work together and will continue to do so.”





Earlier, CDCFIB Secretary, Major General AbdulMalik Jibril (rtd), congratulated CGC Adeniyi on his tenure extension and commended his contributions to Nigeria’s economy and security.





“As Secretary to the Board of these four services, I consider it necessary to rekindle our relationship and strengthen synergy. Whenever the need arises, we must be able to approach one another. This visit seeks to consolidate our partnership and reinforce cooperation for national security,” he said.





He explained that the visit aimed to deepen collaboration in training, recruitment, and shared operational support, which aligns with the federal government’s whole-of-society approach to security management.