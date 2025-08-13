IGP Directs Airport Police Command To Investigate Kwam 1 Incident





The Nigeria Police Force has received an official petition from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over an alleged incident involving Mr. Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (popularly known as KWAM 1). He is accused of engaging in unruly conduct that allegedly obstructed the safe operation of an aircraft, in violation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023 following a reported incident on 5 August 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In response, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the matter, to unravel the circumstances which led to the ugly incident and ensure justice is served accordingly.

The Force hereby assures the public of its commitment to upholding safety and security within Nigeria’s aviation sector, while assuring stakeholders in the sector of improved collaboration towards aviation security and strict compliance with aviation laws.



