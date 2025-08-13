Human Rights Activist Accuses Anambra Police Of N1m Extortion

A human rights crusader Harrison Gwamnishu has accused the Anambra State Police Command of extorting a man of N1,000,000 after invading his residence in gestapo manner

Gwamnishu in a series posts ,provided video and transactions evidence to prove his case

His post

"Activist Harrison Gwamnishu shares video of Police officers from SCID Awka, Anambra forcefully entering someone’s apartment without presenting a Search warrant

He wrote

‘’In Awka, some unidentified men broke into a private residence. Moments later, they claimed to be Police officers from SCID Awka. They accused a man of being a cultist, forcefully entered his home, and arrested him without presenting any proper warrant or evidence.

What followed was even worse: after threats and intimidation, they extorted ONE MILLION NAIRA (₦1,000,000) from him as “bail” and warned that if he spoke out, they would ensure he was sent to jail.

This is not policing. This is abuse. This is criminality under the cover of the law.

Adejobi Olumuyiwa Nigeria Police Force Anambra State Police Command

When incidents like this go unchecked, it destroys the efforts of professional and dedicated officers who are truly committed to serving and protecting the people. It deepens public distrust, fuels community resentment, and emboldens the very criminals the police are meant to fight.’’

But this was the Police Command's reaction to the allegations

"The Anambra State Police Command has observed a trending malicious video circulating on social media. No doubt, the video is aimed at tarnishing the image of the Command by alleging non-compliance with arrest protocols.

The Command, therefore, wishes to categorically state that the video is the handiwork of mischief makers, deliberately recorded and shared with bloggers in an attempt to evade justice.

For the avoidance of doubt, State Intelligence Operatives of the Command, acting on credible intelligence, raided a compound at Ifite, Awka, where suspected internet fraudsters and cult members were reportedly operating. Upon sighting the operatives, the suspects resisted arrest, locked themselves inside, and refused entry, even after the operatives had properly identified themselves, as requested by the suspects.





In line with due processes, the suspects were served arraignment notices and later granted bail to allow operatives to complete the necessary court correspondence. This was in compliance with the legal requirement of not keeping suspects in custody beyond 48 hours without arraignment.

With regard to the allegation of paying certain amounts for bail, the Command will investigate the claims. However, any complainant with credible evidence to aid the inquiries is advised to come forward with such proofs.

Meanwhile, the suspects scheduled for arraignment include: *Chiemerie Chukwuma, Makuochukwu Ikegwuonu, Okeke Uzochukwu, Uchendu Precious Ikenna, Uchenna Mmaduachi Emmanuel, Arinze Duruma, Ugochukwu Isreal and Emmanuel Chimuanya*

The Anambra State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to professionalism, transparency, and adherence to due process in all its operations. The Command hereby warns individuals and groups who attempt to mislead the public or obstruct law enforcement that they will face the full weight of the law.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga

Police Public Relations Officer

Anambra State Police Command, Awka