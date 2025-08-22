Gen Ayannuga Hands Over Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command

In a ceremony held on August 22, 2025, at the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC) in Abuja, Major General Mohammed Tanimu Abdullahi took over as the 6th Commander of the NACWC.

During the ceremony, Major General Ayannuga expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, and to God for the opportunity to serve as Commander. He also thanked the officers, soldiers, and civilian staff of the Command for their support during his tenure and urged them to extend the same level of support to his successor.





The ceremony included the signing of handing and taking over notes, the decoration of Major General Abdullahi with the NACWC insignia, and a farewell address by the outgoing Commander. The incoming Commander was also presented with the new Command flag, which was subsequently hoisted at the Quarter Guard to signify the beginning of a new era.

This change of command marks a significant milestone in the history of the NACWC, and Major General Abdullahi is expected to build on the achievements of his predecessor while charting a new course for the Command.