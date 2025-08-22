Another Senator Decamps To APC

Chairman Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada, has resigned his membership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the platform on which he was elected into the Nigerian Senate in 2023.

It was reliably gathered that his next destination is the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), where he intends to contest the 2027 governorship election in Nasarawa State.





Wadada, a very close political associate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a foundation member of the APC and has been actively participating in the activities of the party since its formation until late 2022 when he was unjustly denied the ticket of the party to go to the Senate by certain elements, forcing him to find refuge with the SDP.





Senator Wadada, who currently represents Nasarawa West Senatorial district, said his decision is based on the lingering internal crisis rocking the party.





He made this known in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the party in his Tudun Kofa ward, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.





The letter read, “I’m writing to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, effective immediately. This decision has not been taken lightly, but I feel compelled to do so due to the lingering internal crisis that has plagued our part for some time.





“As you are aware, these internal conflicts have led to serious division and litigation with the party.

“I appreciate the opportunity given to me while being a member of the SDP, and I am grateful for the experiences and relationships built. However, it is time to move on and explore new avenues,” the letter stated





Wadada had won the 2023 senatorial election with 96,488 votes to defeat the APC candidate Arc Shehu Tukur, who garnered 47,717 votes, while the candidate of the PDP, Musa Galadima, scored 46,820 votes to come 3rd.





The Senator who recently met with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential Villa disclosed that he was there to discuss with the president about his planned return to the ruling APC.





Wadada, a two-term former member of the House of Representatives, had already declared his intention to contest the 2027 Governorship of Nasarawa State to succeed Governor Abdullahi Sule.



