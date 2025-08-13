FG Rewards Kwam 1 With Ambassadorship After Abuja Airport Altercations

The Federal Government had made Fuji musician Kwam 1 as an Ambassador after his altercation with ValueJet airline workers

The Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo in press statement issued on Wednesday reproduced in part stressed that the artiste has apologised over his behaviour

Minister's Statement

THE CASE OF VALUEJET AND WASIU AYINDE MARSHALL (KWAM 1)

(d) In the case of KWAM 1, the NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.

(e) Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the Police.

(f) In the case of Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba of VALUEJET, the NCAA is to restore their licenses after the same period of one-month ban after undergoing some mandatory professional re-appraisal. The details will be announced by the NCAA.