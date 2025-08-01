FG Approves Promotion Of 51 New FRSC Corps Commanders , 49 Deputy Corps Commanders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded a significant boost in its human capital development drive as well as leadership structure as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Distinguished Senator George Akume, approves the promotion of a total of 51 Corps Commanders and 49 Deputy Corps Commanders in a landmark promotion exercise. This elevation is another significant stride to reinforce the Corps' commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic leadership.





The approval, granted on behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, saw the elevation of 51 Deputy Corps Commanders to the rank of Corps Commander, 49 Assistant Corps Commanders to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander.





The SGF, while expressing satisfaction with the transparency and merit-based approach of the exercise, commended the Corps leadership for maintaining objectivity and professionalism. He urged the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to the Corps' corporate mission of eradicating road traffic crashes and promoting a safer motoring environment across the nation.





He further emphasised that the promotion exercise reflects the current administration’s commitment to rewarding excellence, diligence, and hard work.





In his remarks, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, congratulated the newly promoted officers, stating that the recognition was as a result of their dedication and performance. He reminded them that with higher ranks come higher responsibilities, and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline, service, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.





He also extended words of encouragement to those who were not promoted in this cycle, urging them to remain steadfast, loyal, and committed, assuring that their efforts will not go unnoticed in future exercises.





The Corps Marshal reiterated his commitment to enhancing staff welfare across board, calling on all FRSC personnel to remain focused and contribute actively towards the actualisation of the Corps’ strategic goals and safety mandate.



