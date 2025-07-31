Nigerian Government Advises Citizens To Comply with U.S. Visa Rules





The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised Nigerians to ensure they comply with the terms of their visa and avoid engaging in activities that are not permitted under their visa classification.

NOA's advice comes amid the new visa restrictions imposed on intending applicants

The Nigerian government is encouraging its citizens to engage only in lawful travel with a reminder that U.S. authorities continuously monitor the activities of visa holders and can revoke visas or deport individuals who violate immigration or other US laws.





NOA's warning highlights the importance of understanding the rules and regulations surrounding US visas for Nigerians traveling to the US to declare excess cash above the minimum amount allowed by US laws and ensure that contraband items are not included in their baggage.





The Nigerian government also emphasized the need for Nigerians to take their visa obligations seriously and avoid actions that could harm the chances of other Nigerians with genuine reasons to visit the US.





According to the Director-General of NOA, Lanre Isa Onilu, failure to comply with the regulations can result in severe consequences, including deportation or a lifetime ban from future travel to the United States.





The agency also cautioned Nigerian students studying in the US to regularize their visas before they expire as overstaying a visa or violating its terms can have serious consequences, including deportation and damage to future travel prospects.





NOA says its efforts to educate Nigerians on the responsible use of US visas are aimed at promoting a positive image for the country and ensuring that citizens comply with international laws and regulations and assist Nigerians to maintain their reputation as responsible travelers and avoid actions that could jeopardize future travel opportunities.



