Few Days After Losing Election, Senator Appoints Anambra ADC House Of Assembly Candidate Special Adviser

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Senator Tony Nwoye has officially pledged his full support to Mrs Justina Amaka Azuka. 

Recognizing her resilience, vision and commitment to the people of Onitsha North. 

Senator Nwoye further honored her with an appointment as Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties.

This Appointment not only strengthens Mrs Azuka’s political journey but also reaffirms the trust and respect she commands across Anambra politics.


Present at the event to lend their goodwill and support were Hon. Pat Okafor, Hon. Jude Umennajiego and Hon Fred Ezenwa, who all commended the Senator’s decision and lauded Mrs. Azuka’s proven capacity and leadership qualities. 


They collectively described her appointment as a step in the right direction towards inclusive and people oriented governance.


Speaking on the appointment, Senator Nwoye described Mrs. Azuka as “a woman of strength, compassion and capacity whose voice and leadership are needed in shaping a better future for our people.”


Mrs. Azuka in her response, expressed deep gratitude to the Senator for the rare privilege and pledged to carry out her new responsibilities with dedication, integrity and a people first mindset.


Her appointment signals a new chapter of partnership, inclusion and purposeful leadership for the good of Anambra State.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال