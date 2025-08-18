Akpabio Back From London, Dismisses Rumours Of Ill Health

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, returned to the country from London early this Monday morning, looking robust and dispelling rumours of ill health.





Some social media reports had claimed that Akpabio was critically ill and admitted in a London hospital, but the Senate President dismissed the rumours as the imagination of the purveyors. "There's nothing like such. I'm fit as a fiddle. I only stopped over in London for a short vacation," Akpabio said.





Recall that the Senate President had attended the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva between July 29 and 31st after which he headed to London to rest after a hectic legislative year.





The Senate President, who touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.00am Monday was received at the Presidential Wing by senators, aides and Nigerians from different walks of life.





Fielding questions from journalists on arrival, the Senate President promised Nigerians robust legislative engagements on resumption. He further justified the presence of a strong Nigerian delegation at the International Parliamentary Union in Geneva, assuring the people of more derivatives of democratic governance and effective collaboration with the other arms of government.