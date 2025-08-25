EFCC “Officer” On Matchmaking Programme Is A Dismissed Staff

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, condemned in the strongest terms, the involvement of one of its former staff, Olakunle Alex Folarin in a matchmaking programme running on Lege Miami social media platforms.

Folarin was recently dismissed from the Commission for certificate forgery. He was a driver at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has ordered his arrest for being in possession of some Commission’s properties, including an Identity Card, which he should have handed over upon being dismissed from the EFCC.

The public is advised against associating Folarin’s post-dismissal conduct with the EFCC.