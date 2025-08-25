EFCC “Officer” On Matchmaking Programme Is A Dismissed Staff

byCKN NEWS -
0



  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  condemned in the strongest terms,  the involvement of one of its former staff,   Olakunle Alex Folarin in a matchmaking programme running on Lege Miami social media platforms. 

 Folarin was recently dismissed  from the Commission for certificate forgery.  He was a driver at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

 The Executive Chairman of the EFCC,  Mr. Ola Olukoyede has ordered his arrest for being in possession of some Commission’s properties, including an Identity Card, which he should have handed over  upon being dismissed from the EFCC. 

  The public is advised against associating Folarin’s post-dismissal conduct with the EFCC.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال