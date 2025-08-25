35 Killed As Nigerian Military Bombs Terrorists At Nigeria-Cameroon Border

Troops of the Nigerian military attached with Operation Hadin Kai have bombed over 30 terrorists while attempting to cross to Nigeria from the Cameroon border.

It was learnt that the terrorists had converged near the Nigeria-Cameroon border around Kumshe in Borno State in the early hours of Saturday with a view to attacking ground troops situated at the location and penetrate the country.

Security sources during the weekend said when the ground troops got an intelligence about the terrorists’ attempt, air troops were contacted and they were subsequently bombed with airstrikes.

“On Saturday August 23, troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade stationed at Kumshe in Borno State repelled a night attack on their Forward Operating Base by large numbers of terrorists armed with assorted weapons.

“With support from Nigerian Air Force platforms, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties during surveillance and precision bombardments,” one of the sources explained.

He explained that both the ground and air troops’ exploitation showed that over 20 corpses of the terrorists, including dismembered parts from the bombardment, were hastily buried in shallow graves by the terrorists, while weapons were also recovered.

Confirming the development via a statement on Sunday, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame, revealed that when the troops’ fighter jet reached the location, it was observed that the terrorists were more than 35 fighters at four identified assemblies.

Ejodame, an Air Commodore, maintained that the air troops would not relent in dominating battlespaces, particularly in the Northeast and North West where the terrorists are wreaking havoc.

He said, “In a precision air interdiction carried out in the early hours of 23 August 2025, the NAF neutralised more than 35 terrorists who had converged near the Nigeria–Cameroon border following an attempted attack on ground troops at Kumshe.

“Acting on multiple intelligence from several sources, the Air Component executed precision strikes in successive passes, engaging the terrorists and neutralising more than 35 fighters at four identified assembly areas.

“Following the operation, communication was re-established with ground troops, who confirmed that the situation around their location had been stabilised.”

He added that the latest operation demonstrated NAF’s commitment to providing close air support to ground forces, while also disrupting terrorist logistics and movement corridors along the North East border regions.



