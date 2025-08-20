Breaking: Anambra Govt Arrests, Dismisses 8 Vigilantee Members For Stripping Female Corper

Anambra State Government have dismissed 8 members of Agunechemba vigilantee group involved in the beating and stripping of a female youth corper in the state

They've been handed over to the police for prosecution according to reports reaching CKNNews

Full Story

The Anambra State Government, through the Agunechemba Security Command, has dismissed eight of her operatives for their involvement in the brutal assault and public stripping of a corps member, Miss Jennifer Elobor.

The dismissed operatives will be handed over to the police for immediate prosecution.

Speaking at the agency headquarters in Awka, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Mr. Ken Emeakayi, said the state government acted swiftly after receiving reports that the operatives, while in pursuit of suspected cultists on July 23, 2025 assaulted corps members, an action which he described as “totally outside the mandate of the agency and utterly condemnable.”

Mr. Emeakayi stressed that the Soludo administration will not tolerate any form of unprofessionalism, brutality, or abuse of office by security operatives, assuring that any officer found guilty of misconduct will face immediate dismissal and prosecution.

He disclosed that despite pleas from the victim’s family and NYSC officials not to prolong prosecution for of damaging the identity of the people involved, the Anambra State Government insisted on full investigation and accountability to serve as deterrence.

The Special Adviser further revealed that the agency has already settled all medical bills of the corps member, replaced damaged valuables such as laptops and phones, and tendered a public apology to the victim, her family, NYSC, and the general public.

Mr. Emeakayi reiterated the government’s resolve to reform community security operations in the state, emphasizing that Governor Soludo’s administration is committed to upholding professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights in all security engagements.

He assured that the incident will be used as a turning point to strengthen discipline and restore public trust in the Agunechemba outfit.













Video



