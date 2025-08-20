Akpabio Condoles APC Chairman, Prof. Yilwatda, Over Mother's Death

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, over the passing of his mother, Mrs Lydia Yilwatda.





In a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio described the late Mama Lydia as "a caring and loving mother, who sacrificed for her children and the family at large".





He said that though Mama died at the ripe age of 83, her motherly care and counsel were still needed by her son and the current generation.





Akpabio said he was consoled by the fact that the late Mama Lydia lived a life of service and together with her late husband, Rev Toma Yilwatda, played their roles diligently as parents, by "training their children, who are now contributing positively to the development of the society".





"Mama Lydia will forever be remembered for her legacies as a pillar of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), particularly the women's wing, and the mother of the national chairman of the ruling party. Mama's death is a big loss to the Yilwatda Family and the good people of Plateau State, but, indeed, the entire nation," Akpabio said.





He added: "On behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and entire National Assembly, I extend my sincere condolences to our national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda over this sad occurrence.





"I pray that the Almighty God will have mercy on Mama Lydia's soul and also comfort the family at this time of grief. May Mama's memories be a source of strength and inspiration during this period of mourning".





Hon Eseme Eyiboh Special Adviser, Media and Publicity

Office of the President of the Senate