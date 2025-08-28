2027: APC Throws Presidential Ticket Open

The All Progressives Congress has clarified that, despite the widespread endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term, other party members interested in the presidency will still be free to contest for the party’s ticket in the 2027 primaries.

APC’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, stated this on Wednesday during an interactive session with journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He reaffirmed that the party’s leadership, including the National Working Committee, the Progressives Governors Forum led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, and the National Assembly leadership under Senator Godswill Akpabio, had endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid in recognition of his “outstanding performance.”

However, Argungu stressed that the APC, as a party committed to democratic principles, would not shut its doors against other aspirants.

He said,“We will definitely not close our doors to other presidential aspirants. When the time comes, our timetable will be made known. Anybody who wants to aspire for the presidency under APC will not be denied the opportunity to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to exercise their franchise.

“We never said we had locked the door. We are only telling people that we appreciate what the President is doing for the people of the country and that he deserves a second term in office, which was why we roundly endorsed him recently.”

The Sokoto-born politician was responding to questions on whether the APC would emulate the Peoples Democratic Party, which in October 2014 reserved its sole presidential form for then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking on the party’s performance in the recent by-elections, Argungu attributed APC’s victory in 13 out of 16 contested seats to “the grace of Almighty Allah” as well as the dedication of its leaders, members, and supporters nationwide.

He added: “This is a remarkable achievement and a reaffirmation of the confidence Nigerians continue to repose in the APC.

“These victories are not just statistics; they demonstrate the strength, resilience, and growing acceptance of our party nationwide. They reflect the belief of the Nigerian people in our capacity to deliver purposeful leadership and good governance.”