You Can Leave If You Want..Ekiti PDP Tells Fayose

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Dare Adeleke, has asked a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, to leave the party following what he described as his uncomplimentary comments about the PDP.

Adeleke said Fayose “admitted he was a bitter, disgruntled man, one who betrayed his party, simply because he didn’t get what he wanted.”

He spoke in a statement on Saturday in reaction to Fayose’s statements during a television interview on Friday.

Fayose had, in the interview, accused the PDP leadership of undermining him despite his sacrifices and commitment to the development of the party.

The former governor said, “The soul of the PDP is gone, the spirit is gone; it is only the body that is remaining. People who matter seem to be out of the party.

“The people who have defected from the party have left it in a carcass. The PDP has messed up; managing the party has become an issue.”

“Today, I’m saying the PDP will come fourth in the next general elections. In most states, they have already compromised; they have eased out so many leaders.

dues in the PDP, and you cannot continue to match a man like me in Ekiti and tell me all will go well. I remain a member of the PDP and I shall remain a member of the party,” Fayose said.

But Adeleke queried, “Why has Fayose refused to leave the same party he repeatedly described as a ‘carcass’ and ‘dead entity?’ He called the PDP a carcass, yet continues to cling to it.

“Well, the carcass has now spat him out. On Saturday, all PDP local government chairmen issued a statement disowning him and condemning his conduct.

Adeleke said, “Like a soldier who repeatedly sells secrets to the enemy and then complains about not getting promoted, Fayose wants rewards from the same party he undermines. If political parties operated like the military, Fayose would have been court-martialed long ago.”

Adeleke pledged that the PDP would win the June 20, 2026 governorship election in the state when all the bad legs in the party would have left

He said, “If Fayose was truly as politically influential as he claims, he would have moved PDP’s structure in Ekiti to All Progressives Congress or African Democratic Congress. But no ward or local government chairman has followed him.

“I assure Fayose that the PDP, which he now refers to as ‘they’, remains strong. We will mobilise true party loyalists, not his ADC-bound jokers, who will remain irrelevant backbenchers. Let it be known, the PDP will win Ekiti State and I am emphatic about this,” Adeleke said.



