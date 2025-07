From two goals down, Nigeria’s Super Falcons are Champions of Africa for a record 10th time

The team this evening defeated their Moroccan counterpart in Casablanca, Morocco by 3 goals to 2

Esther Okoronkwo was voted player of the match

Chiamaka Nnadozie is WAFCON 2024 Best Goalkeeper.

Rashidat Ajibade is the Most Valuable Player of the tournament

