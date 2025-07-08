Woman Wanted In July 4th Shooting Death Of Boyfriend Captured

The woman wanted in the July 4th shooting death of her boyfriend in Jackson has been captured.

According to Jackson police, Aziza Young was arrested in Adams County Monday afternoon.

She will be charged with murder and auto theft.

Young, 35, had been wanted in Adrione Triggs’ death, which occurred over the holiday weekend.

“Based on our investigation, it was calculated,” police said during a press conference on Monday. “Based on witness accounts... she was not defending herself.”

Authorities said there was an argument before the shooting took place.

Police also said that, according to witness accounts, Young attempted to “drag the body... move the body” after the shooting took place.

Police say she left the scene in Triggs’ vehicle, a white Honda Accord.