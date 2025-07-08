Emir Sanusi, Bayero Supporters Clash At Kano Palace

Supporters of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and those of the reinstated 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, clashed on Sunday at the Kofar Kudu palace.

The incident occurred as Emir Bayero returned from his Mandawari residence.

During the clash, the palace gate was reportedly broken, guards were attacked and injured, and police vehicles within the palace premises were vandalised.

Tensions within the Kano Emirate have remained high following the state government’s decision to reinstate Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The reinstatement came after the review of the emirate law, which had created four additional emirates.

The move has been challenged in court, with Aminu Ado Bayero refusing to relinquish his claim to the throne. He continues to occupy the Nasarawa Palace under a heavy security presence.

Civil society groups and elder statesmen have called for restraint from both factions, urging them to remain calm and await the outcome of ongoing judicial proceedings.

A statement by the Kano Emirate Media Team, signed by Sadam Yakasai, alleged that Bayero’s supporters “unleashed mayhem” at the palace in the absence of Emir Sanusi, who was reportedly away at the time.





“They broke the gate and attacked the guards, injuring some of them. They smashed police vehicles in the palace.





“Aminu deliberately passed through the emir’s palace road instead of taking the proper route from Koki to Nassarawa, and his hoodlums decided to attack Gidan Rumfa,” Yakasai alleged.





He accused Emir Bayero of consistently using such routes to intimidate Sanusi’s loyalists and the general public, despite relocating to and taking control of the Nassarawa mini-palace.





“Let it be noted that the deposed emir does not have the support of any of the emirate stakeholders, as 37 out of the 38 district heads have pledged allegiance to Emir Sanusi,” Yakasai said.





He further said only one of Bayero’s six brothers failed to recognise Sanusi’s reinstatement and cited the turbaning of the nephew of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as village head of Ganduje by Emir Sanusi as proof of growing institutional legitimacy.





“This is the first time deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is taking his fight directly to Gidan Rumfa,” Yakasai said.

Bayero’s camp reacts

Attempts to get a response from Bayero’s camp were unsuccessful, as his spokesperson, Abubakar Kofar-Naisa, did not respond to calls.

However, Muktar Dahiru, a member of Bayero’s entourage and eyewitness to the incident, dismissed Yakasai’s claims.

He insisted that the clash was provoked by unknown hoodlums who attempted to block the emir’s passage.

“I was on the entourage of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, when we were returning from a condolence visit to the family of Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

“As we approached Kofar Kudu, we encountered some miscreants with dangerous weapons trying to block the road. Our people had to clear the way. The emir passed safely,” Dahiru said.

He denied that any palace guard was injured and said the police were forced to intervene by dispersing the crowd with tear gas.

Another Bayero supporter, Ayman Ado, also accused Sanusi loyalists of attempting to provoke violence.

“We were moving peacefully. No one in our entourage had any weapons, not even sticks.

“But when we reached Kofar Kudu, they had already assembled thugs with stones, ready to attack our emir.

“When they launched the attack, we had to defend ourselves,” Ado told Daily Trust.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

“We have heard different narratives and are compiling information. We are studying the situation before we can make any conclusive statements,” he said.

Residents speak

In separate interviews, residents of Kano expressed deep frustration over the conflict between supporters of Bayero Sanusi, describing it as unnecessary and damaging to the emirate’s legacy.

Ibrahim Sani, a trader at the bustling Kofar Wambai Market, described the confrontation as “sad and unnecessary,” urging both factions to de-escalate the political drama.

“This fight between the supporters of the two emirs is sad and unnecessary. The emirate is a symbol of peace and unity, but now it’s being dragged into political chaos. We, the ordinary people, are the ones suffering from the confusion and insecurity it is causing,” he said.

For Zainab Haruna, a schoolteacher in Gwale Local Government Area, the crisis not only undermines the sanctity of the emirate institution but also sets a dangerous precedent for future generations.

“It’s disappointing to see traditional leaders’ supporters resort to violence. The emirate is supposed to promote culture and morality, not division and street fights. Both parties should allow the courts to decide and stop disturbing the peace of Kano,” she said.

Similarly, Musa Adamu, a university student in Tarauni, expressed frustration at the prolonged dispute and urged the state government and traditional institutions to prioritise the well-being of the people over personal or political interests.

“This situation is getting out of hand. Whether it’s Sanusi or Bayero, the government and the traditional council need to find a peaceful resolution. Kano is known for its rich history, not for royal clashes. We want leaders who protect the people, not divide them,” he noted

