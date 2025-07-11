US Govt Re-offers $1000 To Illegal Immigrants To Leave

The U.S. government has reiterated its offer to non-immigrants with no legal status in the country, an opportunity to self-deport. This option allows them to return home at no cost and receive a $1,000 stipend.

“What this does is that if you are here in the United States illegally, you can download the CBP home app, you can register on it,” he said. “The United States government will provide you with a free flight home. You will also receive a $1,000 stipend that is paid once it’s confirmed that you have departed the United States.”

Harry Fones, spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday.

According to him, people can also use it to register children, and the whole family can utilise it, with family members receiving the benefits.

“So if it’s a family of, let’s say, four, that family would receive a stipend of $4,000,” he said. “There’s the financial benefit, but there is the benefit that this could help preserve a way for you to come back into the United States in the future.”

He added, “Whereas if you are deported, you will not be able to return to this country. We are enforcing the laws of this country. Deportation is a priority of this administration.”