FRSC Handsover N2m Recovered At Accident Scene To Family Of Victims

In another swift and tactical emergency rescue operation, the Medical and Rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have swiftly rescued 11 victims (10 of whom were rescued with varying degrees of injuries) from a fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, July 10, 2025, exactly 1040HRS.

Unfortunately, out of a total of 13 people (6 males, 3 females, and 1 female child) involved in the crash, 2 people were killed.

In the course of the emergency rescue and recovery efforts, the Corps also recovered a total sum of Two Million One Hundred and Sixty Six Thousand Seven Hundred naira only (₦2,166,700) intact from the scene, belonging to the 2 deceased and 1 survivor.

The recovered amount has been handed over to the relations of the deceased and survivor in the presence of the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) in charge of Ringim Division of the Nigeria Police Force Command, Kano State





The crash, a head-on collision which involved two commercial Volkswagen Golf with registration numbers (KMC 220 KU) (ABC 80 ZE) occurred at Ringim-Kano, near former IGP Farm.





Expectedly, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed while expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased, lauded the timely response of FRSC personnel and emphasized the need for road users to always comply with traffic regulations to avert such needless tragedies.





He reaffirmed the commitment of the Corps to prioritising rescue services, post-crash care, and honest property recovery in all crash-related operations.





The Corps Marshal once again reminded motorists to obey traffic rules, avoid night travels where possible, excessive speed and ensure their vehicles are in proper mechanical condition before embarking on any journey especially as we enter the peak of the raining season.





Motorists may wish to for real-time traffic updates and emergencies, call the FRSC toll-free number 122 or use the FRSC Mobile Application.