Unidentified Woman Dies in Moving Tricycle In Aba

Tragedy struck Tuesday morning in Aba, Abia State, as an unidentified woman reportedly d!ed while aboard a commercial tricycle (Keke Napep) en route to Railway Junction before Ezeukwu Road.

The incident occurred along the Umungasi axis, just before Tonimas Filling Station and near Abia State Polytechnic, causing panic among passersby and residents in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was being conveyed in the tricycle when she suddenly became motionless. Upon arrival at her intended stop, she was discovered unresponsive, prompting alarm and an eventual confirmation of her death.

As of the time of this report, the exact cause of her death remains unknown, and efforts to identify her have so far been unsuccessful. Locals are urged to check the scene if they may recognize the deceased.

All attempts to reach the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for official confirmation were unsuccessful, as calls and inquiries proved abortive.

Authorities are expected to make a formal statement as investigations continue