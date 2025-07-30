Police Arrested Girlfriend Of Fleeing Ogbunike Murder Suspect

Police arrest girlfriend of suspected ritualist who lured a pregnant nurse under the guise of seeking medical attention, only to k!ll her, mutilate her body and sell her parts to native doctors

The Anambra State Police Command have arrested a female suspect, Somtochukwu Nwafor, 24, over the gruesome m#rder of a pregnant nurse, whose mutilated body was recently discovered in a soakaway pit at Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this to newsmen, said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being the girlfriend of the prime suspect one Chiemerie Obika Elobisi from the same village, but currently at large. She stated that she was called by the suspect to clean the blood stains after the victim was m#rdered. She further revealed how they sell the body parts to different evil native doctors in the area.

Also, preliminary information shows that the victim, a trained nurse was lured by the murderer to his house under the guise of seeking medication.

Ikenga said given the information from the suspect, Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in the early hours of 29th July 2025, burst a shrine of an identified native doctor, Nwafor Chibunna Ofornwatadile from Itima Amawa Village, Ogbunike and recovered suspected human body parts, concealed in cellophane (nylon) bags. However, the Command has launched a manhunt for the prime suspect, along with the suspected receivers and collaborators.

Ikenga further stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has strongly condemned the heinous act, describing it as “inhumane, criminal, and an affront to public morality and the sanctity of life.

He added that the CP encourages anyone with useful information to assist the Police in the ongoing investigation to come forward and assured that the identity of such informants would be adequately protected.mb d