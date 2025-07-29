UK To Recognise State Of Palestine

The British government has said it will officially recognise Palestine as a state in September - unless Israel meets certain conditions.

Following an emergency cabinet meeting on Gaza, Sir Keir Starmer made the announcement on Tuesday after a meeting with US President Donald Trump the previous day.

He said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state by the UN general assembly in September unless Israel meets several conditions.

Just last week, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) voted in favour of annexing the West Bank.

Sir Keir's announcement is a shift in his narrative, as he has previously said he wanted to recognise Palestine as a state, but only as a "wider plan" for peace, resulting in a two-state solution and "lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis".

Now, he has flipped that on its head, using Palestinian state recognition as a threat to try to get Israel to halt its war in Gaza.

Sir Keir's announcement comes less than a week after French President Emmanuel Macron said France will also recognise a Palestinian state in September, making it the first G7 nation to do so.

Ireland, Spain and Norway all officially recognised a Palestinian state last year.

Israel rejects UK move

Israel's foreign ministry said it "rejects the statement" by Sir Keir and accused him of pandering to his MPs and the French.

It said: "The shift in the British government's position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages."

Recognition on condition of peace negotiations

Britain, under the Conservatives and Sir Keir's Labour Party, has long maintained that recognising Palestine as a state must be on condition of direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

However, more than 200 MPs - over half of them Labour - including Labour chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee Emily Thornberry, last week called on Sir Keir to immediately recognise a Palestinian state.

The prime minister had repeatedly indicated he would not budge on the issue, saying he "very strongly" believes the only long-term solution to the Israel-Gaza conflict is a two-state solution.

Other Labour ministers had said recognising Palestine as a state would undermine Britain's position as an impartial broker in the war.

Ministers have previously said they were committed to recognising a Palestinian state but would only do so "at a time that is most conducive to the peace process".

Just before last summer's election, Sir Keir said recognising Palestine as a state could jeopardise the UK's relationship with the US, although it remained on Labour's manifesto.

The US, under Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Mr Trump, have maintained a veto policy when it comes to recognising a Palestinian state at the UN Security Council.

Mr Trump, speaking from Air Force One en route from Scotland to the US, said he and Sir Keir "never did discuss" his plan to recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel takes steps to improve life for people in Gaza.

Sir Keir also revealed on Tuesday that UK aid had been airdropped into Gaza on Tuesday, and also by land.

But he said at least 500 aid trucks need to enter Gaza every day to end the starvation, with 27% of young children and pregnant women malnourished.

"That ceasefire must be sustainable and it must lead to a wider peace plan, which we are developing with our international partners.

"This plan will deliver security and proper governance in Gaza and pave the way for negotiations on a two-state solution.

"Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state. But right now - that goal is under pressure like never before.

"I've always said we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the Two State Solution.

"With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act.

"So today - as part of this process towards peace I can confirm the UK will recognise the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two state solution."



