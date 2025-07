Post by Transcorp Hotels and UBA Plc Chairman, Tony Elumelu

"Uzo Oshogwe CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc & the Federal Government of Nigeria, hosted the Super Falcons, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja to a befitting celebration for our champions.

Congratulations to our incredible Super Falcons on their WAFCON triumph! 🇳🇬 🦅Your strength, skill, and resilience continue to inspire a generation and remind us all of the power of Nigerian women to lead, excel and win."

