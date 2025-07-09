Tinubu Appoints Ganduje Chairman FAAN Board

In a surprising twist, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdullahi Umar Ganduje — former Kano State Governor and ex-APC National Chairman as the new Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Board

MThis appointment comes just days after he stepped down from leading the ruling party, leaving many Nigerians stunned and asking questions.

FAAN manages 21 airports across Nigeria and handles billions of naira every year. Now, it will be led by a man whose name has been tied to major controversies, including alleged bribery videos, corruption probes, and political battles with former ally Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Some believe Tinubu’s move is strategic — placing loyalists in key positions. Others see it as a worrying sign for transparency and accountability in public offices.