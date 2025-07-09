Tinubu Appoints Ganduje Chairman FAAN Board

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

In a surprising twist, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdullahi Umar Ganduje — former Kano State Governor and ex-APC National Chairman as the new Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Board

 MThis appointment comes just days after he stepped down from leading the ruling party, leaving many Nigerians stunned and asking questions.

FAAN manages 21 airports across Nigeria and handles billions of naira every year. Now, it will be led by a man whose name has been tied to major controversies, including alleged bribery videos, corruption probes, and political battles with former ally Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Some believe Tinubu’s move is strategic — placing loyalists in key positions. Others see it as a worrying sign for transparency and accountability in public offices.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال