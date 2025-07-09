EFCC Commences Investigation Of Indian Over Undeclared $29,000 At Lagos Airport

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of one Rajesh Kumar arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, for allegedly failing to declare the sum of $29,000( Twenty Nine Thousand United States Dollars).

Kumar was intercepted by Customs operatives during a routine check on Wednesday, July 7, 2025 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Upon arrest, the suspect, who was scheduled to travel to India,claimed he had only $6,000 on him.

During the handing over of the suspect, the Area Comptroller in charge of the NCS at the Airport , E. I. Harrison said there was a need for concerted effort “to make Nigeria move from where it is to where we will gain more respect in the international community.

“ We have the mandate and the authority to make sure that whatever will be injurious to our economy is not allowed to take place, especially in this our Command.





“So, today, on behalf of our Service, I want to formally hand over the money, passport and file containing the statement of the passenger involved to the EFCC for further necessary actions.”

While receiving the suspect, Head, Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, Lagos Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Ibinabo Amachree, assured the Service that the EFCC would, as usual, expedite actions on investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

Amachree, who spoke on behalf of the acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, EFCC, Ahmed Ghali, said the arrest “would go further to boost our image as a country , especially as we prepare to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT )Grey List.

“As a matter of fact, this is one of the gains of our robust collaboration with the Nigerian Customs Service and the Nigerian Financial Investigation Unit, NFIU”, he said.