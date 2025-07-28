Super Falcons' WAFCON Triumph Another Daman Miracle ...Godswill Akpabio

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated the senior female national team, the Super Falcons, for winning the Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a historic 10 times after a thrilling 3-2 comeback against host Morocco, Saturday night.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said that he is proud of the Super Falcons, commending their team spirit, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence.

His words: "Your thrilling comeback against Morocco is reminiscent of the Saudi '88 Daman Miracle and the Dream Team's triumph at the Atlanta '96 Olympics. This victory will forever be etched in the annals of African football history.

"This victory has again rekindled our faith in the unity and resilience of Nigerians. I commend your team's spirit, unity, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Your dedication, skill, and perseverance have paid off, bringing glory to Nigeria and inspiring a nation.

"I am a proud Nigerian and on behalf of the Senate and the entire 10th National Assembly, I heartily congratulate the Super Falcons on this historic 10th WAFCON title. As a legislature, we will continue to support the development of sports through relevant legislation and adequate appropriation.

"I rejoice with our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on this noble achievement and all Nigerians over this joyous occurrence. Congratulations Super Falcons. "Congratulations Nigeria!!"



