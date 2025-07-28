Akwa Ibom Robbery Suspect Killed During Gun Battle

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said on Sunday that a suspected armed robber had been killed in the Mbiokporo area.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, in a statement stated that the incident occurred at about 2 am on Saturday following a distress call to officers on routine weekend night patrol.

She added that police operatives deployed to the location engaged in a fierce gun battle with the suspects, leading to the death of the deceased.

The police also recovered a locally-made pistol, an expended cartridge and two live cartridges.

The statement read, “On July 26, 2025, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command successfully thwarted an armed robbery attack. One suspect was neutralised and a firearm was recovered.

“At approximately 2:25 am, while on a routine weekend night patrol as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, Baba Mohammed Azare, operatives of the command received a distress call reporting that armed hoodlums were actively operating in the Mbiokporo area, specifically along 1745 Hotel Road.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, operatives were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the suspects engaged the patrol team, opening fire on the officers.”

A gun duel ensued, leading to one of the hoodlums sustaining a gunshot injury.

“The injured suspect was promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Exhibits recovered from the deceased suspect include: one locally-made pistol, one expended cartridge and two live cartridges.”

The statement added that the command had launched a comprehensive manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspects and recover any additional operational weapons.



