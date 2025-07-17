Sonny Kuku Appointed Acting Awujale Of Ijebuland

Pending the emergence of a new Awujale, the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, Dr. Sonny Folorunsho Kuku, OFR, will serve as regent and act as the temporary Awujale.

Dr. Sonny Kuku is the current head of the Kuku family in Ijebu Ode. He holds the traditional title of Oloriogun and was recently installed as the Ogbeni Oja - the most prestigious chieftaincy title in the Royal Awujale Administration and the highest non-hereditary title an Ijebu can aspire to. He is the kingmaker.





A highly accomplished medical professional, Dr. Sonny Kuku is a co-founder of The EKO Hospitals. He is a master physician, leading endocrinologist, renowned scholar, and administrator. He holds several academic degrees and fellowships in medicine, including two doctoral degrees.





He was Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria, and the Chairman of the Human Capital Policy Commission of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. He became the first African Master of the American College of Physicians in 2005, Honorary Life President of the Nigerian Society of Endocrinology, and Honorary Life Patron of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria.





Dr. Kuku is the immediate past President of the University of Lagos Alumni Association, and the first recipient of the association’s Distinguished Alumnus Award.





He is also the founder of the Sonny Kuku Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing healthcare, education, and community development in Nigeria.