Court Jails 15 Chinese For Cyberterrorism, Internet Fraud In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of 15 Chinese, for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud before two Federal High Court Judges sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos; Justice Ayokunle Faji and Justice Dehinde Dipeolu. 

The suspects are: Ling Yang, Xiao Hong Will, Wang Zheng Ming, Wang Jia Qi, Yang Sheng, Peng Sen Lin, Guo Xiao Fei, Chen An Shun, Peng Sen Lin, Zhao Ying Bin, Yu Zi aka Wei Xue Huan, Zhang Yang, Wang Zhi Cheng, Yang Sheng and Lu Yubo. 

The suspects were arraigned on separate charges bordering on cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

