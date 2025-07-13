Senator Ireti Kingibe Dumps Labour Party For ADC

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe has said that she is totally committed to the newly adopted coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kingibe while speaking to some journalists in Abuja also announced her resignation from the Labour Party.

The lawmaker was elected under the platform of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election beating a long-time Senator of the FCT, Philip Aduda.

When asked if she was satisfied with the leadership of ADC and the coalition she’s joining, the senator said the party is still evolving

“It’s something that is evolving. So you cannot say while your child is still crawling that you are not happy with how he’s going to run. You wait. We are growing,” Kingibe said.

Speaking on the possibility of losing her seat in the Senate over her defection, the lawmaker said the Labour Party is already suffering a leadership crisis.

According to her, the party already has two factions which gives her the legal right to take such a decision and action.

“I ask you to please read the constitution. There are two factions clear of the Labour Party. The perfect definition that the constitution gives for somebody to decamp without penalty.

“So you say I should stay in the Labour Party. Which faction of the Labour Party do you want me to stay in?

“There are two clear distinct ones. Even INEC got two sets of results and candidates, though they didn’t accept any. There’s no question of that,” Kingibe stated.

She also said she would abide by the law in her political decision-making process.

“And this is the definition that the constitution gave why it would be okay to decamp to anywhere I wanted to go to. I just chose ADC,” the lawmakerrs stated.