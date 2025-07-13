Gov Okpebholo Orders Security Personnel Transfer After Govt House Access Denial

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has condemned security operatives at the state house in Benin for denying his supporters access to the venue of his Supreme Court victory celebrations on Friday.





Okpebholo ordered the redeployment of security personnel, including the Camp Commandant, who were on duty at the government house during the incident.





Jubilant supporters of the governor, which included market women and members of the All Progressives Congress, had gathered at the Benin Airport at about 7 a.m. to welcome the governor on Friday.





Okpebholo’s flight landed at about 12:40 p.m., and the supporters, many of whom were not mobile, proceeded on foot in a road procession with the governor’s motorcade, chanting solidarity songs.





The procession, which lasted for about an hour, terminated at the government house, where the supporters were told by security operatives that only Very Important Personalities would be allowed into the venue for refreshments.





The development infuriated the supporters, who lamented that they were not treated well.





Reacting to the development, Okpebholo, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said the exclusion of invited guests and supporters was not only unauthorised but also in contradiction of the spirit of the celebration.

He stated that he remained a people-focused and accessible leader who holds the media and his supporters in the highest regard.





The governor said he has constituted an investigative committee to identify all those involved in the incident.





He maintained that his administration would not tolerate acts that seek to ridicule or alienate the people who stood by him.





The statement added, “This decision did not originate from me, nor does it reflect my values. I will never knowingly authorise any action that disrespects our supporters or members of the press. As a governor elected by the people, I remain committed to openness, inclusion, and respect for every stakeholder.





“This administration is committed to fostering an atmosphere of unity and transparency, and I assure all supporters and stakeholders of their valued place in the journey to rebuild and reposition Edo State.”





“For this, I am ordering the immediate redeployment of security personnel, including the Camp Commandant, who were on duty at the government house in Benin on the day of the incident.”



