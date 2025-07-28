SDP Bans Nasir El-Rufai For 30 Years

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expelled former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and banned him from the party for 30 years over allegations of false membership claims and gross misconduct.





In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the party said El-Rufai never registered at the ward level as required by its constitution. Instead, he allegedly forged documents, posed for photos with suspended party officials, and falsely declared on social media that he had joined the SDP.





The party also accused him of associating with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) while trying to drag the SDP into an unapproved coalition. His conduct, the statement said, was marked by “gross indiscipline, manipulation, and impersonation,” which created internal divisions and threatened the party’s unity.





The SDP said El-Rufai attempted to self-register and declared himself as “number 001” in his ward without official backing. He was also accused of trying to stage an illegal National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and destabilize the party’s structure through dishonest political schemes.





The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) said it had no choice but to excommunicate him, effective immediately. He is now barred from identifying with the SDP, using its name, logo, or symbols, or participating in any of its affairs until July 28, 2055.





The party called on INEC and the public to disregard any representation of El-Rufai as an SDP member, reaffirming that he holds no status within the party.





Reaffirming its commitment to discipline, fairness, and ideological integrity, the SDP urged prospective members to follow lawful and transparent processes.