Breaking : Tinubu Confers National Honours, Gifts $100,000 Each, Abuja Houses To Super Falcons Players

byCKN NEWS -
0



President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honour on Super Falcons following their historic victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The President while receiving the players and the technical team at the Villa on Monday commended them for their “indomitable spirit of resilience, determination and courage”, saying the victory couldn’t have been more historic.

To reward the players, the President gave each players $100k

In addition, President Tinubu gave the players three-bedroom flat in Abuja 



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال