Reno Omokri Drags Arise TV Anchor Rufai Oseni To Police Over Alleged Death Threats





Political commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has filed a formal complaint against Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni, accusing him of issuing death threats and engaging in threatening behaviour towards him and a relative.

In a statement released on Monday, Omokri expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force for initiating an investigation into the threats allegedly made by Oseni and another individual, Justice Ozobi—both said to be members of the Obidient movement.





According to Omokri, Oseni made threatening phone calls to one of his relatives, which were recorded and will be submitted as evidence to the police. He claimed that the recordings expose Oseni's "true nature," describing the media personality as "vindictive" and "capable of killing another human being for no other reason than that the person exposed his hypocrisy."

Omokri also refuted claims made by Oseni that they are cousins, clarifying that Oseni was only a beneficiary of his family's charity during his early years.

The statement further accused social media user Justice Ozobi of making direct death threats in public posts, which were later deleted after going viral.



