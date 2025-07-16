Aisha Buhari, Divorce, And Forgiveness Claim By Prof Farooq Kperogi

People have been circulating a quote attributed to Aisha Buhari, claiming that Buhari asked her to seek forgiveness from Nigerians on his behalf.

I can’t confirm the authenticity of that claim, but what I do know is that before Buhari’s death, he and Aisha were no longer married.

They had divorced, and Aisha reverted to her maiden name, Aisha Halilu.

If you paid close attention, you would notice that Aisha didn't go to Daura when he retired to the town after leaving office. Buhari was also alone when he later relocated to Kaduna.

In fact, when he fell ill and it was suggested that Aisha travel to London to care for him, she reportedly hesitated because she was no longer his wife. She eventually went in the last few days before he died, but only after intense persuasion.

Even now, during this period of mourning, she seems understandably conflicted about her role.

So, I'm genuinely curious to know when and where Buhari told her to beg Nigerians for forgiveness. Where did she even say this?



