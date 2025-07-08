Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Officer In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has commenced a full-scale operation to apprehend gunmen who ambushed a police patrol team along the Okigwe-Umuahia Road, killing a constable and leaving an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) missing.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said efforts were underway to track down those behind the deadly attack.

“It’s true. Intense operation is ongoing to apprehend the miscreants responsible for the attack,” Okoye said.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at about 9:00 a.m. near Finas Gas Station, around the Old Gariki area of Okigwe where the patrol team, led by ASP Casmir, came under heavy gunfire from assailants believed to be armed separatists.

During the ambush, Police Constable Oluebube was fatally shot. His service firearm was taken by the attackers while ASP Casmir, who led the team, was declared missing along with his AK-47 rifle, raising fears he may have been abducted.

Other officers who were part of the patrol team managed to return safely to their base with their rifles and are currently receiving medical treatment.

A police statement on the incident noted: “One PC Oluebube was killed in action and his smoke gunner carted away. ASP Casmir and his AK-47 rifle are missing.

“Other members of his team have returned to base with their rifles and are currently receiving medical care.”

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on Sunday evening showing masked gunmen boasting about the attack.

In the one-minute, 47-second footage trending online, the armed men warned security operatives, particularly police, military, and DSS personnel to stay away from the Okigwe axis.

They accused security agents in the area of extortion and extrajudicial killings, claiming the checkpoint was deliberately targeted because it had become a hotspot for harassment and illegal monetary demands from motorists.

The assailants, dressed in black and speaking in Pidgin, brandished two firearms in the video—one of which appeared to be an AK-47 rifle allegedly taken from the slain officer.

However, the police have not confirmed the authenticity of the video but said efforts are underway to analyze all leads and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As the manhunt intensifies, the Imo State Police Command has urged residents to remain calm and report any useful information that could aid the ongoing investigation.