Nigerian Airforce Launch Precise Strikes In Borno Mountains

The Nigerian Air Force, at the weekend, launched coordinated precision airstrikes targeting key Boko Haram enclaves in the Mandara Mountains of Borno State.

The operation resulted in the death of key terrorist commanders and the destruction of their strongholds.

Executed under Operation Hadin Kai, the operation focused on Wa Jahode and Loghpere, two long-established strongholds of the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad faction of Boko Haram.

The area, known for its difficult terrain along the Nigeria-Cameroon border, had recently seen a surge in terrorist activity, including reports of a logistics buildup and the presence of senior JAS commanders.



