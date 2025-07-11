Pay N200m Compensation To Mother Of 2 Year Old Kid Killed By NDLEA..Senate Tells FG

The Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to approve the payment of N200m as compensation to the family of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina, who was tragically killed by a stray bullet during a botched operation by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Delta State.

The Senate made the call on Thursday, after considering a petition submitted by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Neda Imasuen,

The incident, which occurred on July 13, 2023, in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, shocked the nation.

Ivan, who was returning home from school with his family, was fatally hit by a bullet.


