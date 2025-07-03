3 Year Old Boy Falls Into Open Soakaway In Lagos

A three-year-old boy, Chibuike Uba, has lost his life after falling into an open soakaway at Babarinsa in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Wednesday when the boy’s mother, Utoro, visited her aunt in the community.

It was gathered that Utoro, who resides in the Epe area of the state, was packing her belongings and preparing to leave when her son left her in the room to meet her aunt who stepped out to make a phone call.





However, when her aunt returned, Uba asked about the child’s whereabouts, only to realise he was nowhere to be found.