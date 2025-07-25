Nigeria’s Passport Now Ranked 88th In The World , Allows Visa Free Into 45 Countries

Despite recent progress, Nigeria’s passport still ranks among the weakest in Africa only slightly stronger than those of countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Libya, and Somalia.

This limited passport power continues to restrict Nigerians from traveling freely for business, education, or leisure especially outside ECOWAS and neighboring regions.

The Henley Passport Index, which is based on exclusive IATA data and geopolitical insights, tracks global shifts in visa access, diplomatic relations, and security policies. While Nigeria’s slight improvement hints at ongoing diplomatic or policy efforts, the overall impact on travel freedom remains minimal.

For Nigeria, the jump to 88th place may appear encouraging, but it offers little real benefit—visa-free access remains stuck at just 45 countries.

Experts argue that meaningful progress will require sustained diplomatic engagement, stronger bilateral agreements, and reforms to visa policies.

With growing travel and migration aspirations among young professionals and families, expanding access is more critical than ever. Greater mobility would not only empower citizens but also strengthen Nigeria’s global influence and soft power.

Singapore holds the world’s most powerful passport, granting its citizens visa-free access to 193 countries.

Japan and South Korea follow closely in second place, with access to 190 destinations.

In third place are Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain each offering visa-free entry to 189 countries.

Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden share the fourth position, with their passports allowing access to 188 countries without a visa.

The United States has dropped to its lowest position yet in the ranking of most powerful passports in the world, courtesy of President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration and tariffs with Asian countries occupying the top three.

Nigeria ranked very low in the 2025 index occupying the 88th position with Ethiopia and Myanmar. All countries ranked with Nigeria can only enjoy visa-free entry into 45 countries. Passports of less endowed African countries like Kenya, Liberia, Uganda, Lesotho are ahead of Nigerian passport in terms of ranking.

South Africa passport is ranked 48 and holders can access 103 countries without visa. While Lesotho is ranked 65 with visa-free entry into 76 countries, eSwatini comes close at 66 with visa-free entry into 74 nations.

Republic of Benin, Cape Verde, Ghana, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia placed a joint 71st position with visa-free privileges into 67 countries.

Americans once held the strongest passport for visa-free entry, with the US most recently topping the list in 2014 but the 2025 ranking now sees America drop to tenth place.