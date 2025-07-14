Muhammadu Buhari To Be Buried In Daura Today

President Bola Tinubu and a roll-call of Nigeria’s past heads of state are expected to converge on Daura today as the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari are laid to rest, in keeping with Islamic tradition.

This is as Vice-President Kashim Shettima, directed by the President, accompanied Buhari’s remains from London where he died at around 04:30 pm Sunday.

Presidency officials who spoke on Sunday night confirmed that the former President’s remains would arrive the country early Monday to be flown to his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, for burial.

“The burial is tomorrow (Monday). They’re bringing his corpse over the night. They’ll go straight to Daura. So, they’ll bury him tomorrow (Monday).

“You know, the Islamic rites don’t take time,” one official said preferring to stay anonymous.

Another source explained, “When the corpse arrives, we are sure the President would go there. After they go to Daura, the President can join them there.”

On whether the other African heads of state are expected to arrive Nigeria for condolence visits, a third official stated, “Yes, there would be mainly West African Leaders. But we don’t know who and who until they start to communicate on Monday.”

The official added, “The body will arrive early tomorrow and be buried. We’ll start having heads of state from West Africa. It is likely that some will come.

“If they come they will stay in their hotels until they get a time to see the President tomorrow (Monday).

“You know, the President just came back early hours of today. And he’s still resting.”

Tinubu had announced the passing of his predecessor who died following a prolonged undisclosed illness.

“President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences,” a statement signed by his Special Adviser in Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed Sunday.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu Announces President Buhari’s Passing, Orders VP Shettima To The Uk To Accompany Body Back Home.’

“President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria,” Onanuga further revealed.

Tinubu ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

The President also summoned an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in honour of the late former President.

In a heartfelt tribute he personally signed Sunday evening, the President confirmed that Buhari would be accorded full state Honours.

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today,” Tinubu wrote.

He added, “I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.”

The President said the late Buhari’s passing filled him with “profound sorrow and a heavy heart,” adding that Nigeria has lost “a patriot, a soldier, a statesman.”

“President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures.

“He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

“Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life,” Tinubu wrote.

The President also described Buhari as a man who “stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential.”

He praised Buhari’s efforts in confronting corruption and instilling discipline in public service.

“He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn,” said Tinubu.

In his tribute, President Tinubu also acknowledged the people and traditional leadership of Daura, the late leader’s hometown in Katsina State.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.”

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate,” he stated.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would organise a funeral that reflects Buhari’s “towering contributions to our country,” and prayed for Allah to grant him eternal peace.

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” he said, praying, “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness.”







