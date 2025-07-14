Buhari’s Many Trips To London For Medicals

Late former President Muhammadu Buhari had travelled to London in late June for follow-up care related to an undisclosed condition.

Buhari’s health required extended medical leaves during his two-term presidency.

During his tenure he made at least 13 medical trips to the United Kingdom.

Buhari’s first known medical visit occurred in June 2016, just over a year after assuming office. That trip lasted 10 days.

However, by 2017, his medical leaves became more frequent and prolonged.

In May 2017, Buhari departed for London and remained there for over 100 days, marking his longest medical absence from the country and raising concerns about the delegation of presidential duties.

His visits, sometimes announced abruptly, were typically accompanied by brief official statements indicating they were for “routine check-ups.”

Between 2018 and 2021, Buhari reportedly visited London for medical reasons at least once a year, including trips in April 2021 and March 2022.

